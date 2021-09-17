Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 281,272 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,272 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.11% of BRP worth $73,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 132.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after buying an additional 89,551 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 1,090.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

DOOO opened at $94.04 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $102.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

