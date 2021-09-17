Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 28,638 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,638 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.18% of The AZEK worth $77,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 38.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 239.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 122.2% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $34,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 114,983 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

