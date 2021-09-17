Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 29,188 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,188 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $55,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

