Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 3,692 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.67% of First Citizens BancShares worth $55,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA opened at $818.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $833.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $838.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.27 and a 1 year high of $915.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $983.33.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.