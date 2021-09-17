Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 4,149 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.72% of Lightspeed POS worth $77,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion and a PE ratio of -94.40. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $128.13.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

