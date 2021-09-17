Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 51,990 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,449 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 51,990 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $42,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.76 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.