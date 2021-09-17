Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 925,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188,910 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.58% of Sensata Technologies worth $53,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $68,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ST opened at $57.19 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

