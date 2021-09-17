Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $756.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $699.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

