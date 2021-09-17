Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,487 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.56% of Primerica worth $33,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,906,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

