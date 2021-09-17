Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 19,957 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of MetLife worth $33,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MET traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. 128,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

