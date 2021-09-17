Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 2,777 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 239,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 79,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.58.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,705.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.31. 191,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.79 and its 200 day moving average is $235.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

