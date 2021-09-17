Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.06. 85,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,119. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.30 and a 200-day moving average of $232.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.