Westpac Banking Corp Buys 147,150 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,150 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.22% of AvalonBay Communities worth $63,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 50.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

