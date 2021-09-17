Westpac Banking Corp Buys 14,745 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Exact Sciences worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.02. 16,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,994. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.03.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

