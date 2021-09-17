Westpac Banking Corp Buys 205,319 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $81,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.68. The stock had a trading volume of 436,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

