Westpac Banking Corp Buys 21,347 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $46,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 85.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $6.00 on Friday, hitting $859.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,157. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $833.27 and its 200-day moving average is $762.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 223.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

