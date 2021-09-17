Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.41% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $32,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $270,000.

REXR remained flat at $$60.33 on Friday. 6,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,626. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $63.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

