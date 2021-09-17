Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,767 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $27,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 215,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,267. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

