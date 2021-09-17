Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 43,292 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.94. The company had a trading volume of 152,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,195. The stock has a market cap of $225.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

