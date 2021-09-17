Westpac Banking Corp Has $28.94 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

HCA traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $262.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.79.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.