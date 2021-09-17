Westpac Banking Corp Has $30.91 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,777 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $11.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $654.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,190. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $636.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.20. The stock has a market cap of $311.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.