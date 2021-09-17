Westpac Banking Corp Has $34.64 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of Booking by 14.0% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 24,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,033,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.2% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,337.43. 5,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,216.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,286.96. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.