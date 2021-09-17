Westpac Banking Corp Has $42.77 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

