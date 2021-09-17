Westpac Banking Corp Has $44.72 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $137,969,975.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,702,718.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,006,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,555,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $145.63. 408,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average is $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

