Westpac Banking Corp Has $57.39 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $57,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in Netflix by 35.2% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 78,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $583.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.05. The stock has a market cap of $258.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

