Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $47,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $253,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.89. 799,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,637,684. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.