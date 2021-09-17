Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,119 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $29,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after buying an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 151,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,569. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

