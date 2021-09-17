Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 38,807 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. 308,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

