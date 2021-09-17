Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 208,549 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,057 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,549 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $40,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $40,333,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $27,181,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

LUV traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $48.82. 214,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,361. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.