Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of VICI Properties worth $40,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,365. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

