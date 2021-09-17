Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.11 on Friday, hitting $503.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,088. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

