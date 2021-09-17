Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 42,782 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. 257,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,252. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.