Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,346 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Welltower worth $51,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

NYSE:WELL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,518. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

