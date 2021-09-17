Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,907 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $29,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $134,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after purchasing an additional 364,774 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.59 on Friday, reaching $237.73. 21,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,211. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.81 and a 52 week high of $246.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

