Westpac Banking Corp Sells 31,203 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 31,203 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $38,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.65. 99,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,912. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $230.27 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.29.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.