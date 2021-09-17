Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,472 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $48,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,034.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 54.9% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $756.11. 750,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,122,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $748.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.81, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

