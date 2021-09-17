Westpac Banking Corp Sells 37,560 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,560 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $56,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 45.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 86.9% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 17.6% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.48 on Friday, reaching $277.49. 215,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,534,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.57. The company has a market cap of $326.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

