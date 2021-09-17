Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,581 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 663,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,049,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $239.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

