Westpac Banking Corp Sells 975 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,146. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

