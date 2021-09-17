Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,465,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $633,909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NKE traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $156.50. The company had a trading volume of 239,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

