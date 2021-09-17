Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,517 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $27,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $30,273,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,312,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 674,636 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

AMH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

