Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 49.6% in August

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,724. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 million, a PE ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

