WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Shares Down 14.3%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) shares fell 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

WH Smith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHTPF)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

