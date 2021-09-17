WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Achieves $101.33 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $16.16 or 0.00034072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $101.33 million and $2.78 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00118386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00172755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.61 or 0.07329000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,571.13 or 1.00313016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00831604 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.