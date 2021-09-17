Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Shares Down 0.3%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

Whitbread Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.