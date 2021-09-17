WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $722.17 million and $24.60 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00061222 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026580 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007559 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 941,240,420 coins and its circulating supply is 741,240,419 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

