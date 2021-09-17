Widercoin (WDR) Market Cap Reaches $398,701.39

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $398,701.39 and approximately $48,881.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00070647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00119907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00178810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.06 or 0.07143418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.89 or 0.99904964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.00828038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.