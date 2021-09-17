Wilder World Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Wilder World has a market cap of $86.37 million and $5.66 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

