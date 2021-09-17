William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

IRTC stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

