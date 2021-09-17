William Blair Weighs in on Latch, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Latch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Latch’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Latch alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

LTCH stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25. Latch has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.